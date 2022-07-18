PARIS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A severe storm with damaging winds impacted Paris, Arkansas on Sunday, July 18 leaving behind downed trees, downed power lines, and a severely damaged electrical system.

According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, the City is working to make repairs and officials say residents need to be prepared to be without electricity for at least two days. They ask people to conserve water as water tanks are very low and may cause water pressure issues.

The post says Sebastian County provided a water buffalo to Mercy hospital in Paris. The Paris School District is opening a cooling center at the high school for those who need a cool place while repairs are made.

Photos Courtesy of Arkansas Division of Emergency Management

The Paris Police Department says with power lines down, poles snapped and trees down all over town, electric departments and street departments have been out since around midnight.

Officers ask citizens to use caution if they have to get out. They say crews are working hard to get power restored as quickly as possible.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, there are no reports of injuries at this time.