FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study found Fort Smith to have the lowest average wedding cost in the U.S.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, found the average cost for the River Valley town to be $15,235, which is three times lower than Honolulu and Pearl City, Hawaii, which reportedly have the highest at $47,813.

Overall, the study revealed Orlando, Fla. to be the best place in the U.S. to get married, considering 26 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience, and enjoyment, ranging from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors.

Fort Smith was ranked #174 for the top facilities and services, and #152 for the best activities and attractions.

Rounding out the top five for the best places to get married are Las Vegas, Nev., Tulsa, Okla., Tampa, Fla., and Atlanta, Ga.

