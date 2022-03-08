FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The personal-finance website WalletHub released two key reports regarding credit card debt and the federal reserve hike.

In the credit card debt study, WalletHub found consumers racked up $87.3 billion in new debt for 2021, while the federal reserve interest rate will increase on March 16, costing people with credit card debt an extra $1.6-$3.2 billion in the next year. Fort Smith, Ark. is among the cities with the biggest debt paydown.

Other cities with the biggest dept paydown include seven cities in California, as well as Burlington, Vt. and Pembroke Pines, Fla.

WalletHub conducted a survey over the hike and found the war in Ukraine is changing our spending habits, as 54% of Americans will reconsider their upcoming spending because of it.

Americans also reportedly think inflation and credit card rates are too high right now, with 88% concerned about the former and 148 million concerned about the latter.

In regard to the $87.3 billion in debt Americans created, $74.1 billion of that was in Q4 during 2021, the largest increase ever.

The study also notes the average household credit card balance was $8,590 at the end of last year, while the average annual increase in debt over the past 10 years is just $48.5 billion.

WalletHub also looked to see more into learning the specifics of the credit card debt findings by conducting a survey.

The survey revealed almost half of Americans (47%) say their credit card spending habits went back to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, but there is more debt to come as 33 million will have more by the end of the year.

Men were also found to be less stressed about their debt than women, who are 35% more likely. Many of those suffering from debt would be willing to do anything to become debt-free, the survey also showed. (37%)

To view the entire credit card debt study, click here and to view the federal reserve interest rate increase study, click here.