FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rising temperatures have caused lower pool levels leaving pool owners with multiple issues in keeping their pools full and clean.

With the sun beating down on the pool and owners refilling it to beat the heat, it can cause pools to turn green with algae.

Mercedes Jones with Burton Pools and Spas in Fort Smith says with these temperatures it is important to keep up with caring for your pool water.

“Staying on top of your water care,” Jones said. “Get your water tested. We offer free water testing, you can also test strips at home. Keeping that PH in line and sanitation in your pool.”