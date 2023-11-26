FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two firefighters were injured as crews were out early on Sunday morning battling a fire at another abandoned building in Fort Smith.

Crews responded to the 900 block of North 14th Street near Tilles Elementary School around 4 a.m. with a fire showing on the backside of the house, according to FSFD.

“They attempted an offensive attack until they realized the basement of the house was fully involved,” FSFD said. They later transitioned to a defensive attack.

The house was vacant and boarded up. The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation, FSFD says.

This is the second fire in as many days to take place in an abandoned Fort Smith building.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.