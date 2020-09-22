Suspect arrested in murder of Fort Smith man

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Marshals have arrested the suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Daniel Alexander Ahumada, according to the Fort Smith Police Department on Tuesday.

On Monday, September 14, Fort Smith police responded to an unknown call on the 4300 block of North 32nd Street and discovered Ahumada dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Daniel Alexander Ahumada

After interviewing witnesses, police say Christopher Lee Stowell, 37, was identified as a suspect in the case.

Police were unable to locate him until Tuesday morning, when Stowell was arrested after the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force tracked him to a residence in Fort Smith.

Stowell was taken into custody without incident. According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, he was in possession of a .380 caliber handgun at the time of his arrest.

Stowell is charged with 2nd-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons (second offense).