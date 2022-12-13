SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that eventually stole some vape pens from a convenience store in a half-hearted robbery that he apparently reconsidered midway through.

According to a social media post, a convenience store on the 1700 block of Fort Street in Barling was robbed at approximately 7:40 p.m. on December 12. The suspect is a white male and was seen on video wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, and red shoes.

The suspect allegedly entered the store wearing the above clothing and a dark ski mask and placed a bag on the counter and demanded that the clerk fill it with vape pens. He “tugged at the front of his hoodie in a manner that made the clerk believe that he was armed,” according to the sheriff’s office.

As the clerk collected the vape pens, another customer entered the store and the suspect “got spooked and fled the store without the vape pens.” The clerk ran after the suspect but lost him behind the store.

A few minutes later, a person wearing the exact same clothing, minus the ski mask, met the clerk outside the store and asked if he could pay for the vape pens. The clerk was on the phone with 911 but told the suspect that he could.

The suspect then re-entered the store, walked up to the counter, grabbed a few vape pens and ran out, heading west. If you recognize this suspect, please contact the Barling Police Department at 479-242-5964 or the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.