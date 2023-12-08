FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney has identified the suspect involved in the shooting that took place on Wednesday night in Fort Smith.

Connor Duane Castillo, 15, was arrested on Thursday and is accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old and injuring a 12-year-old.

Fort Smith police responded to the shooting at the 1400 block of N. 36th Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Castillo reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing during a fight between two individuals, according to an affidavit. Bailey Smith was killed in the shooting.

After the shooting, Castillo fled on foot.

He was later found at a motel on Towson Avenue where he was arrested and taken into custody without incident, the affidavit said.

Castillo has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery. His arraignment is set for December 13.