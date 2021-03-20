Suspect in custody after shooting at Clarksville McDonalds

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Clarksville Police Department confirmed Saturday that one victim is dead and one suspect is in custody after a shooting in the McDonald’s drive thru at 1232 South Rogers Street Friday night.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a male victim in the driver’s seat of a car who had suffered one gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

After some investigation, officers reportedly learned that the suspect was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting. He ultimately fled the scene after firing the shot at the victim.

Clarksville Police, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

The suspect’s name and charges have not officially been released at this time.