Suspect in custody after shooting at Clarksville McDonalds

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Clarksville Police Department confirmed Saturday that one victim is dead and one suspect is in custody after a shooting in the McDonald’s drive thru at 1232 South Rogers Street Friday night.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a male victim in the driver’s seat of a car who had suffered one gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

After some investigation, officers reportedly learned that the suspect was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting. He ultimately fled the scene after firing the shot at the victim.

Clarksville Police, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

The suspect’s name and charges have not officially been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers