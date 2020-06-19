Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Delaware County

JAY, Oklahoma (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot during an altercation with police on Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a person called 911 just before midnight on Thursday, June 18 to report that another individual was making threats toward them at a residence on the 200 block of S. Hampton in Jay, Oklahoma.

The Jay Police Department responded to the address, and an officer encountered Henry Barnes Jr., 25, identified by police as the suspect referenced during the call.

Barnes reportedly fled, and, over the course of the next hour, “police had several encounters with the suspect who also assaulted a family member who came to help the individual who made the original 9-1-1 call,” according to the OSBI.

Barnes was shot and killed “during another altercation with the officer” at 1:18 a.m.

According to OSBI, there is no additional information to be released at this time.

Upon completion of its investigation, a report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether or not to file charges.