Teen dies, another shot in hunting incident in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission report that a teen was killed and another shot in a hunting incident Monday in southwest Sebastian County.

According to AGFC officials, the teen brothers were hunting on a property near Hartford when a gun accidentally discharged, hitting the younger brother in the back and then hitting the older brother in the shoulder.

The pair were rushed to a nearby hospital where the younger brother was pronounced dead. The older brother is expected to survive his injuries.

Officials noted that the initial investigation indicated that the brothers had killed a deer and were loading it in a truck when the gun, which was leaning on the truck, fell over and fired, hitting the teens.

The AGFC also noted that this incident was the second hunting-related death in 2020, along with eight other accidents. Last year there were 22 accidents with two deaths.

Monday’s incident remains under investigation.

