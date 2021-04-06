Teenage girl taken to hospital after being struck by train in Hartman

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

HARTMAN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Johnson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that deputies responded to an incident that involved a teenage girl being struck by a train in Hartman Sunday.

A group of four kids had been on the railroad bridge around 1/2 mile east of the South Main Street crossing when a train approached and one was unable to get off the bridge in time.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening. She was flown to UAMS in Little Rock for treatment.

Responding agencies included the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Coal Hill Police department, Grant Township Constable, the Hartman Fire Department, the Coal Hill Fire Department, Johnson County EMS, Westside School personnel, Union Pacific Railroad personnel and Air Evac.

Officials say the organizations worked together flawlessly.

No update has been released on the girl’s condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers