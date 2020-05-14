TempleLive moves Travis McCready concert to May 18 ‘against our will’

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — TempleLive in Fort Smith will apply to move its Travis McCready concert to May 18 after the state of Arkansas issued a cease-and-desist order and suspended its alcohol permit earlier today, said Mike Brown with the venue on Thursday.

Brown said the venue will apply to move the show to be in compliance with the Arkansas Department of Health’s guidelines ‘against our will.’

TempleLive continued to sell tickets for the show, originally scheduled for three days before the state is allowing indoor venues to reopen, even after the Arkansas Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order and Governor Asa Hutchinson threatened to take legal action if the show went on.

“We’ve been punished for thinking about doing something, or considering while we were evaluating. It’s very Minority Report and Westworld, which I thought were pieces of fiction but are now reality in this country and state,” he said.

Tickets will still be good for the show if you’ve bought them, Brown said.