The 188th wing hosts drone training in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 188th wing hosted a training exercise with unmanned drones in Fort Smith today.

The MQ-9 reaper aircraft launched from Fort Smith Regional Airport for training flights over Fort Chaffee.

The training session was a significant milestone for the Fort Smith Air National Guard wing, as it continues to prove its capabilities.

“This exercise is very important because it demonstrates our ability to launch and recover RPA – remotely piloted aircraft – out of Fort Smith,” says Director of Operations for the 188th Support Squadron Captain Bradley Kremers. “Which has never been done before, so this is a very big deal that we were able to accomplish this with the FAA and the local airport directors and the tower for us to be able to fly this MQ-9 mission out of here.”

The flights happened over Razorback Range, which has hosted training exercises for everything from F-18 hornets out of Texas, to B-52 bombers from Louisiana.