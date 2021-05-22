The ARC for the River Valley hosts open house

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A nonprofit helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities reopens for the first time since COVID-19 hit.

The ARC for the River Valley hosted an open house and picnic in Fort Smith Saturday.

Executive director Francy Ford says some people haven’t been able to have consistent social interaction for a while, so this is a big day for some members of the River Valley community.

“A lot of the families kept their loved ones at home, and some of the activities were curtailed. They’re really glad to see each other, so it’s kind of like old home week,” Ford said.

Starting in June, The ARC for the River Valley will be open Monday through Friday from ten in the morning to four in the afternoon.