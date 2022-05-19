FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Fort Smith Area, in partnership with The Majestic, Arkansas Poly, and Propak, announced the dance variety rock n roll band The Klocks are coming to Fort Smith as part of the United Way Classic.

According to a press release, the show will be on June 9 at The Majestic venue at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at majesticfortsmith.com or at the door. The cost is $10 per ticket. All proceeds will benefit the UWFSA and its participating Community Partner Agencies.

The Klocks hail from San Antonio, Texas and specialize in top-40 cover songs, covering genres that include rap, country, Latin, and more.

“We are excited to partner with the Majestic Fort Smith to host The Klocks during this year’s United Way Classic. This will be a fun-filled night of entertainment in Downtown Fort Smith, so we encourage the community to come out and enjoy live music while supporting local agencies throughout our area,” said Shea Foldvary, President/CEO of United Way of Fort Smith Area.

The third-annual United Way Classic will be held June 6-11 at the Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith. The tournament will feature over 140 PGA hopefuls as they compete for the grand prize of $25,000. United Way was selected and given an opportunity to host the All-Pro Tour beginning in 2020.

Since then, the release notes the United Way Classic has raised over $145,000 for local non-profit partner agencies of United Way. In addition to the money raised for partner agencies, the estimated economic impact for Fort Smith was well over $1,000,000 when adding family members, caddies, and friends to the total during the six-day event.

Events for the week outside of the concert include:

Monday, June 6th – Youth Golf Clinic at the Ben Geren Golf Academy

Tuesday, June 7th – Pro-Am Tournament

Wednesday, June 8th – First Round of APT Play – Corn Hole tournament at The Bakery District

Thursday, June 9th – Second Round of APT Play

Friday, June 10th – Third Round of APT Play and Sip’n Chip on The Patio at Hardscrabble

Saturday, June 11th – Final Round of APT Play