FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Morgan Nick Foundation announced that its 10th Annual 25K, 5K, and 1 Mile Walk is coming up on May 14.

According to a press release, the event will take place at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. More information about the event is available online at www.everydayheroes25k.com.

Those who preregister by April 15 can receive a free t-shirt. Information about race fees and sponsorship opportunities is available on the website.