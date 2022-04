RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 2,000 people in the River Valley have lost power after a severe storm swept into the River Valley area on Monday afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued until 5:30 p.m. for Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian counties.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Oklahoma Gas and Electric reported that 2,160 customers north of Central City and east of Barling are affected.

An updated outage map for OG&E customers is available here.