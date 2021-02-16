Thousands of OG&E customers without power in River Valley

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fort Smith, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to an Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map, there are more than 4,000 customers without power in the River Valley as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The company announced Tuesday it is implementing “short-term, controlled interruptions of service” in an effort to prevent broader outages.

Controlled outages in OG&E services are expected to last around two hours.

According to the company’s outage map, there are currently 3,390 customers affected in Fort Smith, 342 in Subiaco, 485 in Muldrow, OK, as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

To check OG&E’s current outage map, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers