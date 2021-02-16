Thousands of OG&E customers without power in River Valley

Fort Smith, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to an Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map, there are more than 4,000 customers without power in the River Valley as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The company announced Tuesday it is implementing “short-term, controlled interruptions of service” in an effort to prevent broader outages.

Controlled outages in OG&E services are expected to last around two hours.

According to the company’s outage map, there are currently 3,390 customers affected in Fort Smith, 342 in Subiaco, 485 in Muldrow, OK, as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

