RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: At approximately 5:20 p.m., the number of customers without power was reportedly over 4,000.

A thunderstorm that rolled through the River Valley has caused power outages to thousands of customers.

According to the National Weather Service, trees and power lines are down near the Oklahoma and Arkansas line as well as Poteau.

OG&E is reporting more than 2,700 customers out of power, most of which are in the Poteau area.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse said the only report of damage in Sebastian County is a tree down in the Barling area.

