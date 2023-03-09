FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tradition will continue in Fort Smith with the return of the charity Steel Horse motorcycle rally.

According to a release, this year’s rally will see the return of community favorites such as the “Cops and Cones” motorcycle exhibition and the “Thunder through the Valley” motorcycle parade. This year, a new event titled the “Steel Horse Strongman Showdown” will make an appearance.

According to the release, this event will feature professional and amateur men and women athletes lifting tremendous amounts of weight, while competing head-to-head and against the clock.

This is an officially sanctioned event and athletes can advance to Regional Strongman Competitions with a win at this event. There is no charge to attend.

The Strongman Showdown will take place next to the 2023 Steel Horse Rally Entertainment Stage located in the parking lot across from First National Bank, at the corner of 6th and Garrison Ave, which will feature headliner Hillbilly Vegas.

The Steel Horse Handle Bar will be located in the same parking lot where people can make a donation for the Official 2023 Steel Horse Rally Charity Cup and enjoy their favorite adult beverages. 100% of the donations for these cups will go to this year’s charities: Antioch for Youth & Family, Buddy Smith Veteran’s Home, and the Children’s Service League.

“You don’t have to be a biker to enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of the Steel Horse Rally. Experience the variety of vendors and events that are free and fun for the entire family,” said Steel Horse Rally President Dennis Snow.

The Thunder through the Valley Motorcycle Parade returns on Saturday, May 6, and stages in the parking lot at Harry E. Kelley/Riverfront Park on the corner of Riverfront Drive and A Street. Staging begins at 3 p.m. Kickstands up at 4 p.m.

According to organizers, the parade will travel down A Street and will ride underneath a large American flag on Garrison Avenue. The 2023 Thunder through the Valley Parade is dedicated to former Fire Chief Phil Christensen the late Fort Smith Fire Chief who worked with the staff of the Steel Horse Rally since its inception.

For the ultimate experience of the 2023 Steel Horse Rally, VIB (Very Important Biker) packages are available for a charitable donation on the official Steel Horse Rally webpage at www.TheSteelHorseRally.com The VIB package includes access to the Steel Horse Shootout Lounge at Tri-State Speedway, Friday night, May 5 in Pocola, Okla.

Additionally, VIBs will receive premium seating for the entertainment and Miss Steel Horse Rally Bikini Contest on the Steel Horse Rally Main Stage at the corner of 6th St. and Garrison Ave. VIBs will also receive the official 2023 Steel Horse Rally T-shirt and a 2023 commemorative bag filled with goodies.

The 2023 Steel Horse Rally roars into Fort Smith on May 5 & 6. For more information, visit www.thesteelhorserally.com.