TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash inside Bobby Hopper Tunnel backs up I-49 northbound

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The accident inside the Bobby Hopper Tunnel has been cleared as of 5:22 p.m., Friday, October 16, according to the IDrive Arkansas website.

ORIGINAL STORY

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash inside the Bobby Hopper Tunnel impacting northbound lanes of I-49. 

One ambulance is on the scene and several fire departments are responding including Mountainburg. 

No word on if anyone has been transported or the extent of the injuries.

  • KNWA Photographer Jacob Cotner

Stay with KNWA and FOX24 for additional updates.

