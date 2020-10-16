TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash inside Bobby Hopper Tunnel backs up I-49 northbound

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The accident inside the Bobby Hopper Tunnel has been cleared as of 5:22 p.m., Friday, October 16, according to the IDrive Arkansas website.

ORIGINAL STORY

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash inside the Bobby Hopper Tunnel impacting northbound lanes of I-49.

One ambulance is on the scene and several fire departments are responding including Mountainburg.

No word on if anyone has been transported or the extent of the injuries.

KNWA Photographer Jacob Cotner

