FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — UPDATE: All accidents have been cleared.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: A second accident has occurred, this time in the northbound lanes.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.

According to the police department, traffic is delayed because of the accident with all southbound lanes being affected.

Police say they expect to be working the scene for the next hour or so. If you are traveling between Van Buren and Fort Smith, please consider alternate routes.