Traffic temporarily shut down on I-49 near Mountainburg following multiple accidents

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — ArDOT reports that Arkansas State Police temporarily shut down a section of I-49 northbound near Mountainburg after a series of accidents Saturday.

Traffic was diverted off of I-49 northbound at exit 24 near Rudy.

After around 45 minutes troopers were able to get the interstate cleared and reopen all lanes to northbound traffic.

ASP has not yet confirmed how many accidents they responded to or whether any were fatal.

The section of I-49 was reopened as of 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

