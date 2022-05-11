VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A train derailment in Van Buren is causing traffic delays Wednesday morning.

According to the Crawford County Emergency Communications Center, a train derailed near Highway 59 causing the areas from Main Street to Cane Hill to be impassable. Authorities say Third Street is completely blocked.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes on their morning commute.

Crawford County Emergency said it is working to fix the issue. They will provide updates when the train gets back on track.