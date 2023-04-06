CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trial date has been set for a River Valley sheriff that was arrested on drug and weapons charges last year.

Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested during a traffic stop on December 3, 2022, after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns in his vehicle.

Two days later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it was involved in the arrest.

“I can confirm that FBI agents were involved in the arrest of Johnson County Sheriff Stephens this past weekend,” said an FBI spokesperson.

Arkansas State Police released an affidavit of probable cause stating that an ASP trooper was contacted by an FBI special agent “in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.” That agent wanted state police to stop Stephens after he left a residence they had been watching.

A search of Stephens’ vehicle turned up three oxycodone pills, two hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana and approximately nine ounces of marijuana butter. He was also in possession of his service weapon.

Stephens said he received the drugs from an informant. He was charged with speeding, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and three different charges of possession of a controlled substance.

On April 4, Judge Marc McCune in the Crawford County circuit court scheduled Stephens’ trial to begin on July 28. There will be a pretrial hearing on June 21.