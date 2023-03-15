FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A federal trial has been delayed for a pair of Crawford County deputies charged for their actions during an arrest caught on video last year.

After an investigation by special prosecutor Emily White, former Crawford County deputies Zack King and Levi White were charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law on January 11 in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in Fort Smith. The charges arose after King and White were seen on video beating a man who was handcuffed and on the ground during an arrest in August 2022.

The federal indictment said that King and White “struck R.W. multiple times while R.W. was lying on the ground.” It added that “the offense resulted in bodily injury to R.W.”

“R.W.” refers to Randal Worcester, who also filed a civil suit against the members of law enforcement following the incident. Worcester is facing six criminal charges from that day, including battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The former deputies had a trial scheduled for April 3, but White filed a motion seeking a continuance. Judge P.K. Holmes III ruled on that motion on March 9.

“Mr. White represents that his counsel ‘needs additional time to investigate and conduct discovery’ as well as ‘for the proper preparation of this case,'” Holmes wrote. “The Court finds that the ends of justice served by continuing this matter outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial, because otherwise Mr. White’s counsel will be denied the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation.”

Judge Holmes granted the request and set a scheduling conference for March 30.