WARNER, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An unexpected water rescue occurred in Warner, Okla.

As troopers and staff at Cadet Lawman Camp were driving to Lake John Wells for camp activities, they came across a car that ran off the road and flipped upside down in water.

The troopers and staff members pulled the driver out of the car, which was submerged in water, and treated him.

No information about the driver’s injuries has been released.