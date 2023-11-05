FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’s “True Grit Trail” is expanding into Oklahoma.

The trail spans 75.6 miles between Dardanelle and Fort Smith, taking people to attractions near iconic locations from Charles Portis’ novel “True Grit.”

A new deal with the State of Oklahoma means it’ll soon stretch into eastern parts of the state.

Tommy Shay, who works with the trail, says the project has grown way more than expected.

“People want to go and not only see history, read about it in a book but they want to live it and see where did all of this stuff happen and that’s what True Grit Trail does, it gives you a reason to be here,” said Shay.

The expansion will add nearly 185 miles to the trail between Sallisaw and Talihina, Oklahoma.