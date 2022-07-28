FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two separate accidents occurred Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on Garrison Bridge in Fort Smith causing traffic delays.

According to Fort Smith Police, one non-injury accident occurred on the westbound side that FSPD responded to, while Oklahoma police responded to a serious-injury accident on the eastbound side.

Both accidents have caused traffic delays and authorities will be diverting traffic around 2nd and Garrison streets until further notice.

Authorities say travelers can expect delays as both law enforcement agencies work these accidents. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes if traveling through the affected area.