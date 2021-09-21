Two dead after shooting at Pocola apartment

The Pocola Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) after two found dead at a Pocola apartment complex. | Courtesy: Google Maps

POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pocola Police Department and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating after two were found dead at a Pocola apartment complex.

LeFlore County dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 9 a.m. reporting two gunshot victims and calling for an ambulance to the 100 block of West Pryor.

When police arrived, they found 66-year-old Ella Moore just inside her son’s apartment and 71-year-old Billy Moore just outside the apartment; both had gunshot wounds.

According to the OSBI Facebook page and information obtained thus far in the investigation, Ella was at her son’s apartment on the morning of September 21 and left around 9 a.m. to go back to her apartment next door. After she left, her son heard loud pops and screams.

After the son retrieved his gun, he came to the front of the apartment and ound his mother shot and lying just inside the apartment.

The son then saw Billy Moore going for his weapon and shot him.

Ella’s son performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived. Both Ella and Billy were pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the LeFlore County District Attorney’s Office for review.