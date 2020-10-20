OK: LeFlore dismemberment investigation; 2 men arrested

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two LeFlore County men were arrested on numerous charges including desecration of a human member and outraging public decency with gross injury, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry.

Bobby Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, both from Wister, Oklahoma were arrested for:

Medical battery

Aggravated maiming

Assault/Battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury

Conspiracy

Desecration of a human member

Outraging public decency with gross injury

Possession of controlled/dangerous substance.

Sheriff Derryberry said on the afternoon of October 14, a person was dropped off at the McAlester Hospital who had a crude surgical procedure done. “Evidently it was not done by professionals,” said Derryberry.

The following day, the hospital called the sheriff and gave him the names of two suspects and an address.

On the same day, around 6 p.m., law enforcement went to the 21-acre mountainous property prepared to serve search warrants, but both suspects had left to go to the hospital to check on the victim.

McAlester police detained the men and said they found evidence of criminal activity and drugs.

Sheriff Derryberry confirmed, “a man’s penis was cut off, and the victim was a willing participant in the dismemberment.”

Gates also has pending charges, including negligent homicide, out of Pushmataha County, located in southeast Oklahoma.

Both men are in the LeFlore County Detention Center and held on a $295,000 bond.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is helping in the investigation with electronic data from hard drives that need to be sent to forensics.

It’s possible the hard drives recovered from the crime scene could show there are more victims, according to the Sheriff.

For now, the victim will not be charged with any crime, according to Sheriff Derryberry.