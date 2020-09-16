Two people killed after head-on crash in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people were killed after a head-on crash in southwest Sebastian County on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, emergency personnel responded to the 9400 block of Gap Road in rural Sebastian County around 8 a.m. Two occupants of one of the vehicles involved were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the parties involved have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital in Fort Smith and their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation.