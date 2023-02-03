CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Clarksville, Ark. after colliding with a truck.

According to a crash report, Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, were traveling eastbound on county road 2250 when they failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a Peterbilt truck trailer traveling on S Highway 109.

Jeromy and Katie were killed when the trailer went over their vehicle.

The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.

Arkansas State Police investigated the crash.