FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police announced Monday the arrest of two teens in connection to commercial burglaries that occurred in Fort Smith from July 29-August 4.

According to a news release, officers were responding to a non-emergency call when one officer had his window down and heard the sound of breaking glass near the 1600 block of Rogers Ave. The officer driving then pulled the unit to a stop in a nearby parking lot to investigate.

As they pulled in, officers noticed two subjects actively breaking into a business. Police say one subject was standing outside the business in a pile of broken glass while the other subject was crawling through the broken window. As the officers approached the subjects, they fled the scene.

The subjects were eventually caught, taken into custody, and identified as juveniles.

After being interviewed, they were charged with nine counts of commercial burglary and booked at the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say the investigation remains open as authorities are working to identify additional persons of interest related to the crimes.