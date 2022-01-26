Tyson Foods donates 38,000 pounds of protein to River Valley Food Bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced in a press release it is donating more than 38,000 pounds of protein items to the River Valley Regional Food bank on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Tyson said it is donating the items to the RVRFB as part of the company’s long-term partnership with the food bank. The protein will be available to the food bank’s pantry agency on Wednesday, which will then distribute it to communities.

We’re proud to support River Valley Regional Food Bank and its mission to provide meals to more than 170 local charities in west central Arkansas. This donation reflects Tyson Foods’ ongoing commitment to hunger relief and our efforts to help individuals and families in need. Tim Grailer, Tyson Foods senior director, corporate social responsibility

Those in need of food supplies can check with their local pantries for product availability.