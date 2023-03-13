SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced that it will be closing one of its plants in Arkansas.

On March 13, the Springdale-based food production company said that it will close its Van Buren plant this spring.

“After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Van Buren, Arkansas plant effective May 12, 2023, and shift demand to other Tyson Foods facilities,” Tyson said in a statement. “While the decision was not easy, it reflects our broader strategy to strengthen our poultry business by optimizing operations and utilizing the full available capacity at each plant.”

The statement added that team members remain Tyson’s “top priority,” and that it will work with employees affected by the Van Buren closure to “help ensure they have the option to apply for open positions and relocation assistance where applicable to other Tyson Foods facilities.”

Tyson also said that it is coordinating with state and local agencies to provide resources and assistance to its employees that want to stay in Van Buren.