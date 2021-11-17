Tyson Foods to donate 40,000 pounds of protein to River Valley food bank for Thanksgiving

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced today that it will donate more than 40,000 pounds of food items to the community on Monday, Nov. 22 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The donations will be provided through a joint partnership between Tyson and the River Valley Regional Food Bank, according to a press release by RVRFB.

Tyson will deliver the product to RVRFB as a part of the company’s partnership with the food bank.

The pantry agency of the food bank will acquire the product on Monday and begin distribution.

Check with local pantries for information on product availability. For a list of pantries, click here.