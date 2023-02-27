FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is planning to donate more than 40,000 pounds of protein to the River Valley Regional Food Bank this week.

The donation of assorted frozen chicken products will take place on Feb. 28 as part of the company’s strategic long-term partnership with the food bank.

“Tyson Foods is committed to doing what we can to relieve hunger in the communities where our team members live and work and we’re thankful for our partnership with the River Valley Food Regional Food Bank,” said Tyson Foods Senior Director of Business Operations, Tim Grailer. “We’re proud to provide protein, a high-need item, and ensure the Fort Smith, Arkansas community and those experiencing food insecurity have access to nutritious food.

According to a release, the product will be made available to the food bank’s member pantry partners on Tuesday, who will then distribute the product into their respective communities.

Those in need of food assistance are encouraged to check with their local pantries for product

availability.

For a list of pantries, visit rvrfoodbank.org.