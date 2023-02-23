FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation in Fort Smith has been named a recipient of a grant award.

According to a release, the museum is set to receive an $800,000 Division of Arkansas Heritage Cultural Institutions Trust Fund award. Those eligible to receive these funds are “nonprofit cultural institutions that are open to the public or in the process of opening a new or modified facility with plans for a major capital expenditure of $7 million or more.”

“We are very excited and honored to receive this grant award,” said Susan Neyman, President, USMM Foundation. “It’s further confirmation of the Museum’s dedication and focus as we quickly move towards our anticipated opening this summer. That event will culminate years of hard work and commitment from the people of Fort Smith and Arkansas.”

The museum will be preparing the gallery from October to January with plans to open fully in 2023.