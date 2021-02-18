UAFS announces in-person commencement

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced Thursday that it will resume in-person commencement ceremonies this May at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester.

Ceremonies will be conducted over four days to honor graduates from the current semester as well as those from spring, summer, and fall of 2020 who were unable to participate in a traditional ceremony.

“One of the many disappointments of 2020 was our inability to honor graduates at an in-person commencement ceremony,” said Dr. Terisa Riley, chancellor of UAFS. “I promised our 2020 graduates that when it was safe to do so, we would welcome them back to campus to walk across the stage at the Gayle Kaundart arena at the Stubblefield Center and celebrate their accomplishments with us. We are so grateful that day has finally arrived.”

Ceremonies to honor 2020 graduates are planned for 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, though final times and the number of ceremonies will be determined by the number of graduates who register to attend.

Additional ceremonies may be added for Friday, April 30, and Sunday, May 2, if necessary.