FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced it will host a slate of events in April in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

According to a press release, activities will be coordinated by the UAFS offices of Title IX; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Student Activities, and Athletics, the Campus Activities Board registered student organization; and the UAFS Boreham Library.

“Every generation of college students faces anew the challenging areas of human interaction and behavior addressed by Title IX,” said Dr. Lee Krehbiel, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management and Chief Title IX Officer. “These matters profoundly affect the experience and success of college students, and indeed affect who they become. Thus, these conversations must continue. That said, while government regulations and laws such as Title IX are important, they can never truly impact individuals in ways that shape the entirety of their lives, the way larger traditions and experiences of wisdom can. Conversations about who we are as humans and how we ought to relate to one another are profoundly significant and influential. In that light, I commend to the campus community for these Sexual Assault Awareness month events.”

The full slate of events are listed as follows:

Wednesday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Coffee and Consent – Hosted by Campus Activities Board

Campus Center Fireplace

Student representatives from the Campus Activities Board will serve coffee and share information on the importance of consent and raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Wednesday, April 6, April 13, April 20, and April 27, 5 p.m.

Restorative Yoga

Recreation and Wellness Center

Every Wednesday in April the UAFS Recreation and Wellness Center will host Restorative Yoga to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Wednesday, April 6, 5:30 p.m.

Educate to Eradicate – Hosted by Men of Excellence

Windgate Auditorium

Dr. Lee Krehbiel, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management and Chief Title IX Officer, University Police Chief Ray Ottman, and Fort Smith Police Deputy Chief Waymon Parker will conduct a panel discussion concerning sexual assault, consent, bystander intervention, and more. The event is geared toward men in the campus community, but it is open to all.

Friday, April 8, noon to 2 p.m.

Teal Tailgate – Hosted by Numa Nation

UAFS Stubblefeld Center Patio

UAFS Students from Numa Nation will host the annual Teal Tailgate bringing awareness to the importance of sexual assault awareness. University Police Chief Ray Ottman will grill burgers and the first 100 participants will be given SAAM teal t-shirts.

Monday, April 11 – Friday, April 15, All Day

The Clothes Line Project – Hosted by the Student Life Office

The Clothesline Project is a visual display designed to break the silence and stigma faced by victims and survivors of sexual assault. Shirts on display will feature messages and illustrations designed by victims and survivors of violence and their loved ones. The purpose of the project is to increase awareness of the impact of violence, celebrate the strength of survivors, and provide avenues for expression.

Tuesday, April 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cats Against Catcalling – Hosted by the Student Life Office

UAFS Campus Green

At this event, students can socialize with rescue cats from Jen’s Kitty Rehab and Heart of Kezia. During this event, the UAFS Title IX Office and the Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center will provide information and resources to students about sexual assault.

Tuesday, April 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Self-Defense Demonstration – Hosted by University Police

UAFS Campus Green

The UAFS University Police Department will host a self-defense demonstration and share protection strategies. In addition to the demonstrations, the UAFS Interfraternity Council will be on site encouraging students to take a pledge against sexual assault

Thursday, April 14, All Day

Encouragement Rocks – Hosted by the UAFS Library

UAFS Boreham Library

Students, faculty, and staff are invited to decorate a rock with messages of support for survivors of sexual assault. All materials will be provided. Once created, stones will be distributed around campus for others to find and enjoy. Sometimes a simple message of love and compassion, especially to survivors of sexual assault, can spark joy and brighten a day.

Tuesday, April 26, 11 a.m.

Sexual Citizens Book Discussion

Windgate Auditorium

Katie Beineke and Dr. Svelta Dimotrova will host a discussion on the book Sexual Citizens: Sex, Power, and Assault on Campus (2020) by Jennifer S. Hirsch and Shamus Khan.

Wednesday, April 27, All Day

International Denim Day

According to the Denim Day website, Peace Over Violence has organized Denim Day since the 1990s, growing to the international rape prevention education campaign it is today. International Demin Day asks individuals to make a social statement by wearing jeans as an international symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes toward sexual violence.