UAFS extends spring break by one week due to coronavirus

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith will extend its spring break by one week “to allow us to begin practicing social distancing,” the college announced on Friday.

The school says this will enable faculty who teach in-person classes to prepare for online offerings ” in the event the COVID-19 situation in Arkansas necessitates a campus-wide move to remote learning.”

UAFS will also use the break to deep clean and disinfect the entire campus, according to a letter to students sent Friday.

“For students, this means that there will be no on-campus classes from 5 p.m. Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 29. Students enrolled in practicums, clinicals, internships, and fully online courses will be expected to meet those commitments the week of March 16-20, but will not be expected to attend any on-campus classes. To be clear, this is not a closure. University operations will continue, staff and faculty will report to campus as scheduled, and limited housing, dining, computer labs, and library services will remain in operation. In an effort to disrupt as little academic progress as possible, a decision to move classes online will not be made until Wednesday, March 26, with the hopes that students can return to campus Monday, March 30.”