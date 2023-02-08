FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith is helping families as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

The university is giving free dental exams and cleanings to children between the ages of five and 18 throughout February.

The free care also includes X-rays and cancer screenings.

The appointments are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We’re real excited,” said Virginia Hardgraves, executive director of the UAFS dental hygiene department. “I just feel like we’re engaging with the community in a unique way, and I can’t believe how many people come in here and say ‘I didn’t know this was here.'”

The free care is supported by a grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation and will also give the kids toothbrushes, toothpaste and other supplies.

You can make an appointment by calling 479-788-7220.