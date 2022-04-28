FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will honor close to 800 spring and summer graduates at the university’s 106th commencement ceremony next weekend, a press release announced.

This year’s graduates will range in age from 17-59 and have collectively earned 244 certificates of proficiency; 73 technical certificates; 175 associate degrees; 475 bachelor’s degrees; and 11 master’s degrees.

Three ceremonies on May 7 will honor graduates from each of the university’s three colleges at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus:

10 a.m. – College of Business and Industry

1 p.m. – College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences

4 p.m. – College of Arts and Sciences.

Speakers at the ceremonies include Bill Hanna, president and chairman of the board for Hanna Oil and Gas and a UAFS Foundation Board member, Kim Miller, president of Baptist Health and UAFS Foundation Board member, and Billy Higgins, professor of History and May 2022 UAFS retiree.