FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith’s Department of Music and Theatre will perform holiday music at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center.

Every major musical ensemble in the department will be presenting “Season’s Greetings,” which features some of the season’s favorite and best-known music, according to a press release.

“The grand finale will include a moving collaboration in which all the ensembles lead the audience in a medley of traditional carols,” the press release states.

Tickets must still be reserved online. Admission is free for UAFS students, faculty and staff, as well as children under 12 years old. Tickets cost $10 for the general public and can be purchased online.