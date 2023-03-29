FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Student Veterans Organization and the ROTC program will host the inaugural “Endurance: The Obstacle Course” on April 1.

The course will be completed by teams of three and will consist of 16 obstacles culminating in a 40-meter sprint.

Teams can register for $15 a person at 8 a.m. on April 1. It starts at 10 a.m. at the UAFS intramural field. Only 24 teams will be accepted for the event.

For more info, text or call (479) 650-7542 or email sfuent00@g.uafs.edu.