UAFS hosts virtual Women’s Day Celebration; 1st in a series of events

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) hosted a virtual Women’s Day Celebration via Zoom on Monday, March 8.

The virtual meeting included professors, students and UAFS alumni in a variety of fields — including music, nursing, and poetry reading.

The Zoom meetings are the first in a series of events planned this week at the UAFS campus in celebration of Women’s History Month.

UAFS EVENTS

Events will focus on women leaders, combating sexual assault and violence, indigenous women’s history, women in STEM careers, and contemporary issues facing women on the UAFS campus, in the state, and across the nation.



Monday, March 8th

Wonder Women – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Campus Center Breezeway, hosted by Panhellenic Council.

Stop by to create a note of appreciation for the Wonder Women you know, and celebrate them virtually by sharing your appreciation for them on social media using #UAFSWonderWomen.



International Women’s Day Celebration – Noon – 2 p.m. Campus Center Reynolds Room

Hosted by the Cultural Network.

Join us as we honor women in history through spoken word, educational presentations, and artistic performances. Register here for the virtual event.



Thursday, March 11th:



Witty Women – 6:30 p.m. | Virtual

Hosted by the Campus Activities Board.

Hear from local female leader, Talicia Richardson, followed by comedian, Lauren Hope Krass, both focusing on women’s history and female empowerment.

Zoom Link: https://uafs-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpcuutrzIpHNRL80uMbWcezZ-EIaVp-yo8

Monday, March 15th:



Writing Indigenous Women’s Stories in America 6 p.m. | Virtual

Hosted by the Gender & Intersectional Feminism Committee and Student Activities.

Dr. Toni Jensen, Associate Professor of English at the University of Arkansas, will read from her book, Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land (2020), reflecting on what it’s like to be an indigenous woman in America and the intersection of the environmental justice and women’s movements.

Zoom Link: https://uafs-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUocumsqzguE9HoFBZk5AkSLk3xXGHtbHsq

Monday, March 29th:



Doc and Discussion: The Godmother of Rock N Roll – 2 p.m. | Virtual

Hosted by the Boreham Library.

Join the Boreham Library and Dr. Ann-Gee Lee in watching and discussing Rosetta Tharpe, known as the godmother of Rock N Roll.

Zoom Link: https://uafs-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtduGoqTgrGNwUI_fL4LhoHgqTrbnG6_Md

Tuesday, March 30th:



Women in STEM – 4 p.m. | Virtual

Interested in STEM? Hear from five women in the field about their challenges and triumphs, featuring Laurel McIntosh (ACHE), Dr. Jordan Mader (UAFS), Dr. Amy Skypala (UAFS), Dr. Janet Renwick (UAFS) and student Emily Blitz (UAFS).

Zoom Link: https://uafs-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUlduysrz8sE9YRUAdZOZUNN7ushySOg4on



Wednesday, March 31st :



Women’s History Month Open Forum: Conversations About Contemporary Issues – 5:30 p.m. | Virtual

Join this diversity, equity, and inclusion conversation regarding today’s concerns among women.

Zoom Link: https://uafs-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAodemoqT8tGt1rQ6OhPiof4_mxLCMi_Qt8

BACKGROUND

Women’s History Month in the United States began first as a week in 1981, transitioning to a full month in 1987 after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project. In the years thereafter, congressional and presidential resolutions continued to honor the month of March as Women’s History Month, celebrating the multitude of cultural, academic, and historical contributions women have made to American history.

International Women’s day began decades earlier in 1909, commemorating the uprising of more than 15,000 women who took to the streets of New York City a year earlier in a march for their rights.