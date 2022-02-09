FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced Wednesday, Feb. 9 it is celebrating National Children’s Dental Health Month through February by offering free dental exams and cleanings for children under the age of 18.

According to a press release, 14 senior dental hygiene students at the school will be providing more than 100 child dental treatments, including exams, X-rays, oral health education, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants.

“These students will be able to interact with children and their caretakers in developing good oral hygiene habits, which will help them prepare for the workplace, developing not only their skills in dental hygiene but in providing compassionate care to children and their families as well,” said Dr. Virginia Hardgrave, Associate Professor and Executive Director of Dental Hygiene at UAFS.



Additionally, 12 junior dental hygiene students are working to prepare gift bags for the young patients containing dental supplies and small gifts. The project’s equipment and supplies are funded in part through a grant from the UAFS College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences dean’s office, according to the release.

“Giving back to our community and treating children for free for the month of February is both honoring and exciting for the UAFS Dental Hygiene students,” said Emily Nguyen, a senior dental hygiene major. “Our goal is to promote good oral health to children in a fun and interactive setting while also educating their caregivers on the importance of developing good oral hygiene habits at an early age. This is a great learning opportunity for us as students as we get the chance to develop our skills with hands-on experience by treating patients of various ages in our clinic.”

For more information, contact the UAFS Dental Hygiene Department at 788-7220.