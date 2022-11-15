FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith announced Monday that its student-led LionHeart will partner with Antioch Youth and Family this week to host an event for the university’s “Fill the Fridge” food insecurity program.

According to a press release, on Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. members of the UAFS community are invited to pick up a holiday edition food box to help with food insecurity during the winter months.

The university estimates more than 500 boxes will be handed out at the Sebastian Commons parking lot on campus filled with shelf-stable food items as well as perishables such as meat, eggs, and fresh produce.

UAFS students and members of LionHeart will also assist in the annual Antioch Youth & Family Thanksgiving Giveaway, which takes place at 10 a.m. the next day, November 16, at Martin Luther King Jr., Park in Fort Smith.

According to the release, throughout the year, Crowley and the LionHeart organization have overseen the distribution of thousands of pounds of food through the Fill the Fridge collaboration, which aims to eliminate the stigma that surrounds food insecurity by placing food boxes in the UAFS housing office where students -residential or not- can pick them up each week.